Thomasville National Bank Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,801 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 3.1% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $32,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,939,002,000 after buying an additional 712,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,835,597,000 after buying an additional 541,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in CVS Health by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,798,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,029,528. The company has a market capitalization of $135.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.17. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

