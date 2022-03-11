Thomasville National Bank Sells 1,695 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $598,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $7.96 on Friday, reaching $374.92. 796,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,337. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $344.80 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

