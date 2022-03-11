Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 1,125 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Silgan were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 2.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 4.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 3.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 1.7% during the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 31,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Silgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLGN. Citigroup increased their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

KeyCorp increased their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $276,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

