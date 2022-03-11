Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 1,532 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 25.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.9% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 298,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 24,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $44.37 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $972.99 million, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

