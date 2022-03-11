Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 1,484.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.27 million. Analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

