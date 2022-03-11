Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Silgan were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 71.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average of $41.72. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $3,083,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $779,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

