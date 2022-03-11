Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.89.

MKTX stock opened at $342.80 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.17 and a 1-year high of $546.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $367.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 0.44.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.36%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

