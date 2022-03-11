Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 11,636 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,636 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,844,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,445,000 after purchasing an additional 247,972 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,838,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,858,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,594,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,519,000 after purchasing an additional 493,252 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,350,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 in the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.31. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.