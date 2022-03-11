Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 23,680 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,680 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Children’s Place worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 3.1% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 289.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Children’s Place stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $780.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $113.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average of $80.48.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PLCE. B. Riley dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

