Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $18.69 and last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 503837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $105.18 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tidewater by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,998 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Tidewater by 101,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $777.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.