Tigress Financial Begins Coverage on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Equities researchers at Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $125.56. 131,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,872,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $156.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.72 and its 200 day moving average is $120.34.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $792,053,000 after purchasing an additional 620,087 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,181,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 33,607 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.