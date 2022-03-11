Tiptree Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Tiptree has raised its dividend payment by 5.8% over the last three years.

TIPT stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54. Tiptree has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $438.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tiptree by 4,966.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tiptree during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 1,481.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 37,839 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tiptree in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 49.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Tiptree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

