Tiptree Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.
Tiptree has raised its dividend payment by 5.8% over the last three years.
TIPT stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54. Tiptree has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $438.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.20.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
Tiptree Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.
