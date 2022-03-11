Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 293.8% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 1.6% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 538,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSIB opened at $9.76 on Friday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $10.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

