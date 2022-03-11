TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stake Lowered by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 231,771 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 24.3% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,944,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,169,000 after purchasing an additional 379,461 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,764,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,327,000 after purchasing an additional 126,527 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,688,000 after buying an additional 66,627 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth approximately $131,795,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,883,000 after buying an additional 37,508 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLD opened at $215.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $179.50 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.73.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

