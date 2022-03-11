Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Earns Hold Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$8.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TOT stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.85. 33,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,017. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$3.51 and a 52 week high of C$7.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$298.45 million and a PE ratio of -97.86.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 290,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$1,813,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,813,515. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.20 per share, with a total value of C$26,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,815,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,438,520. Insiders have bought 353,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,589 in the last three months.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

