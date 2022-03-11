TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives $12.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 21,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,372.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 253,369 shares of company stock worth $646,241 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCON stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 98,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,920. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.78.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.