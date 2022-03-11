TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on TACT shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TACT stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 28,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,984. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.98.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $619,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $455,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

