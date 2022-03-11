TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 375 ($4.91) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Monday.

TGL opened at GBX 290 ($3.80) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £210.37 million and a P/E ratio of 8.93. TransGlobe Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 320 ($4.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 239.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 201.38.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

