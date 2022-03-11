TransMedics Group (TMDX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) recently:
- 3/1/2022 – TransMedics Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “
- 2/25/2022 – TransMedics Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – TransMedics Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $79.00 to $38.00.
- 2/24/2022 – TransMedics Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $12.00.
- 1/11/2022 – TransMedics Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “
TMDX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.19. The company had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,898. The company has a market capitalization of $508.63 million, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.62. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $49.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 146.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
