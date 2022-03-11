TransMedics Group (TMDX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) recently:

3/1/2022 – TransMedics Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

2/25/2022 – TransMedics Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – TransMedics Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $79.00 to $38.00.

2/24/2022 – TransMedics Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $12.00.

1/11/2022 – TransMedics Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

TMDX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.19. The company had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,898. The company has a market capitalization of $508.63 million, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.62. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $49.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get TransMedics Group Inc alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 146.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.