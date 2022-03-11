Transocean (NYSE:RIG) PT Raised to $3.00 at Piper Sandler

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

RIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Transocean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Shares of RIG opened at $4.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 3.04. Transocean has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.56.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $18,857,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,778,425 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after acquiring an additional 643,025 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

