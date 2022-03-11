TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.840-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.68 billion.TransUnion also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.910-$0.940 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.33. 13,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,419. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.47 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 5.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TransUnion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.92.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,686 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

