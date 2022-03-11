Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRATF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Traton from €34.00 ($36.96) to €30.00 ($32.61) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Traton in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRATF traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.59. 615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. Traton has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

