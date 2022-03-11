TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TANNZ stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

