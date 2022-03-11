Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trean Insurance Group Inc. provides products and services to the specialty insurance market. It underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. The company also provides issuing carrier services, claims administration and reinsurance brokerage services. Trean Insurance Group Inc. is based in Wayzata, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of Trean Insurance Group stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. Trean Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $174.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 113.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1,358.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

