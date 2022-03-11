Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:TCN opened at $15.33 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93.
Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.13.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
About Tricon Residential (Get Rating)
Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.
