Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:TCN opened at $15.33 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

