Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys 165 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,028,446,000 after purchasing an additional 450,303 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $682,611,000 after purchasing an additional 338,144 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after purchasing an additional 330,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after acquiring an additional 172,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $533.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $322.38 and a one year high of $571.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

