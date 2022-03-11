Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $526,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.32.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $133.57. 225,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,050,941. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $199.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.18 billion, a PE ratio of 79.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

