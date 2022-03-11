Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $786,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Tesla by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

Shares of TSLA traded down $27.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $811.30. 502,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,361,938. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $814.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.08, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $932.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $928.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,128,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,576,236. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

