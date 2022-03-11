Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes $241,000 Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 46.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 968.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

NYSE:EIX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.50. 16,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,342. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.18.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

Edison International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.