trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 111,752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 980,997 shares.The stock last traded at $2.10 and had previously closed at $2.08.
TRVG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, trivago has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.95.
The firm has a market cap of $735.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in trivago during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in trivago during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in trivago during the second quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in trivago by 212.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in trivago during the third quarter valued at $73,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
