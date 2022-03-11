trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 111,752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 980,997 shares.The stock last traded at $2.10 and had previously closed at $2.08.

TRVG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, trivago has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.95.

The firm has a market cap of $735.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $105.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. trivago had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that trivago will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in trivago during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in trivago during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in trivago during the second quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in trivago by 212.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in trivago during the third quarter valued at $73,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

