Truist Financial Increases LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target to $185.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.
LHCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.40.
Shares of LHCG opened at $137.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.10. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40.
In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LHC Group by 89.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after buying an additional 50,117 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in LHC Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 493,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $98,892,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 68.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
