Truist Financial Increases LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target to $185.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.40.

Shares of LHCG opened at $137.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.10. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LHC Group by 89.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after buying an additional 50,117 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in LHC Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 493,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $98,892,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 68.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

