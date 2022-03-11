Truist Financial Weighs in on Travel + Leisure Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $52.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.72. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.75. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 140.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

