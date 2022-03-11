Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 287,497 Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) by 2,300.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 299,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,497 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLN. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPLN stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.20. MultiPlan Co. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $9.69.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). MultiPlan had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPLN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

