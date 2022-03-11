Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average of $101.96. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.93.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.83.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

