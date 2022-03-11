Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.62 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $378.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.81. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $405.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

