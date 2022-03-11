Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Shares in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 174,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $988,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,144,000.

Get Inflection Point Acquisition alerts:

Shares of IPAXU stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.92.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.