Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 20,198 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,198 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Guess? were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guess? by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Guess? by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Guess? by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess? stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.09. Guess?, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $31.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

