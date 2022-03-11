Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $73.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.50. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $80.93.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 51.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

