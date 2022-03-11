Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.17% of Capital City Bank Group worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,926,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,661,000 after purchasing an additional 139,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 187,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Allan G. Bense purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.76 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

CCBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

