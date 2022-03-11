Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Plexus were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,067,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,452,000 after purchasing an additional 29,073 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 8.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 845,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,562,000 after purchasing an additional 66,441 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 786,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,601 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.46.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.52. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $140,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,231 shares of company stock worth $624,822. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

