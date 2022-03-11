Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALCO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alico by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alico by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Alico by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 60,644 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Alico by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Alico by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alico alerts:

Shares of ALCO stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. Alico, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $264.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. Alico had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Alico Profile (Get Rating)

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.