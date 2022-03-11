Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $255,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $579,220. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $117.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.45. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.71 and a 1-year high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.