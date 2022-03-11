Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 183,000 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 593,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 274,226 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,832,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 247,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $743.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 16,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $173,644.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $157,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,087 shares of company stock valued at $816,063. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

