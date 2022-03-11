Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 300 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $271.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.06. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.46 and a 12-month high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CVCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

