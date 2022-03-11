Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 6,100 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MBUU. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at $19,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 23.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,819,000 after buying an additional 186,177 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 94.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 205,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after buying an additional 100,127 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at $6,790,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 42.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 283,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 83,680 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

MBUU opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

