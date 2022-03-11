Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 98,021 Shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 764,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 98,021 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in SeaChange International were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 52.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 158,378 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 93.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 5,134.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 767,272 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the second quarter valued at $1,233,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 34.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 34,044 shares in the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. SeaChange International, Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.08.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

