Two Sigma Investments LP Has $875,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,866.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $254.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.27. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

