Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $867,000 in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.25% of Goodrich Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 43,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDP. Johnson Rice downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Roth Capital downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodrich Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $331.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

