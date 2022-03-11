Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in VIZIO by 752.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 950,690 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in VIZIO by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,520,000 after buying an additional 167,068 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $558,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,008.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

VZIO stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.76.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.86 million. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

