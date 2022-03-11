Tyra Biosciences Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 14th (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 14th. Tyra Biosciences had issued 10,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $172,800,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TYRA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TYRA stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08. Tyra Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $31.36.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $1,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 619.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 546.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000.

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

